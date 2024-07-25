Rockets Community Receives Tragic News Regarding Passing of Franchise Icon
On Wednesday, the basketball world was dealt tragic news. Long-time Houston Rockets radio announcer Gene Peterson passed away at the age of 83 years.
In short, Peterson was a legend.
His voice was iconic and served as the soundtrack of many of the Rockets' best historical moments. His 'How sweet it is' tagline is unforgettable, serving as his personal victory cry.
All told, Peterson served as the Rockets' voice for 33 years, spanning from 1975 to 2008, capturing both Rockets' championships. Peterson suffered from lung cancer that metastasized in his liver and gall bladder.
Rockets owner, Tilman Fertitta, expressed his condolences for the franchise legend.
"Today, we say goodbye to my friend and broadcasting legend, Gene Peterson. Gene devoted his life to the Rockets and brought passion and energy towards creating timeless memories for countless fans, including myself.
I am forever grateful for the time I knew Gene and for the invaluable contributions he made to our city and franchise for over three decades. My thoughts are with his wife Marsha and children Todd, Jennifer, Paul, and their families during this difficult time."
The Rockets' current TV play-by-play voice, Craig Ackerman, took to X to respond to the tragic news of Peterson's passing.
"This is a difficult day.
Growing up as a fan Gene and Jim were my soundtrack for the Rockets. Gene meant so much to me as a friend, colleague and mentor.
My thoughts are with Marsha and the entire Peterson family. Gene Peterson is and will always be The Voice of the Rockets."
Funeral arrangements are still being sorted out and have yet to be announced.
