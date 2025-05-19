Should the Houston Rockets Consider a Zion Williamson Trade Amid Rumors?
Despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Houston Rockets were still met with disappointment in this year's NBA playoffs. After clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Rockets were met with a first-round exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.
Houston lacked on the offensive end throughout the majority of the series, and failed to step up on defense in the decisive Game 7. While the young core has a long way to go, questions as to whether or not the team can improve and make a deeper run linger, especially with so many stars entering the trade market.
One name that could be surprisingly moved is New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. After being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019 with generational hype, the Pelicans still haven't found success with him at the helm. He has suffered some tough injuries, but is still an All-NBA talent when healthy.
New Orleans has failed to put the right talent around Williamson to find consistency in each season. This past year may have been the organization's breaking point, as the Pelicans went 21-61.
When healthy, Williamson is a game-changing force. His combination of size, athleticism, and skill makes him one of the most dominant interior scorers in the NBA. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting an efficient 56.7% from the field.
The keywords are 'when healthy.' Since entering the league, Williamson has played in about 45% of possible games. His injury history is extensive, and Houston, now a playoff-caliber team, may not want to risk their upward trajectory on a player with such uncertainty.
But the Rockets have the assets to make a deal work. With a deep pool of young talent and draft picks, they could craft a package that doesn’t gut their future. If Williamson stays healthy, he could elevate them into legitimate contention.
Financially, the forward is locked into a five-year, $197 million contract, with $39.4 million due next season. This is a significant commitment for a player who has yet to prove he can stay on the court consistently, but if the Rockets manage to get enough out of the 24-year-old, it could be a massive success for them.
Houston should at least consider Williamson's market, especially if the organization misses out on other stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.
