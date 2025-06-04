Rockets Deemed Favorites in Former NBA MVP Sweepstakes
With the Phoenix Suns' recent coaching hire of Jordan Ott, it seems the first move on his agenda is moving perennial scorer Kevin Durant to a new team and starting somewhat fresh with the Suns going into the NBA Draft on June 25th.
As it currently stands on the DraftKings Sportsbook betting site, the Houston Rockets are the favorite to make a move for Durant at +280.
The Timberwolves also offer some decent odds in the sports book, along with the possibility of Phoenix retaining the superstar, although this seems unlikely for the future of the Suns. This also comes after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today.
"I'm like 98% sure he's not gonna be a Sun next year. How it works out, though, I'm about 1% sure," he reported.
Most analysts and writers continue to believe the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant breakup is inevitable this summer.
Kelly Iko of The Athletic recently wrote about the Suns lowering their asking price for Durant which could allow Houston to make a move stating.
"Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said," Iko wrote. "Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said. There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing."
The Durant trade proposals have also been flowing throughout the Rockets offseason. Most of them include the Suns landing Houston's No. 10 pick and a few young players to build with as well.
An addition of Kevin Durant will put the Rockets on a path to win-now, and give Houston the alpha male scorer they do not possess on their team. Durant will be coming off of his 12th season with at least 25 points per game on a 60% true shooting percentage, which is the most in NBA history, not showing any chance of slowing down yet.
Whether the Rockets wind up pulling the trigger for the former NBA MVP remains to be seen this offseason, but it seems the Durant to Houston train is not slowing down by any means.