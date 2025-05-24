Which NBA Superstar Trade Would Benefit the Rockets More?
NBA Draft time always brings out some of the most interesting trade proposals, which sometimes make fans wonder, "Well, just how would that work?"
This has been the case recently for the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets have been included in several different proposals in the past couple of weeks, including trades for one of the NBA's best scorers Kevin Durant and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. While any one of the three could significantly improve an already loaded Houston Rockets roster, it is important to understand just how well each one would fit with the team and who would fit the best.
Starting with Durant, who will be heading into his 18th season next year. The perennial scorer brings what the Rockets need most to the table: a reliable scorer and someone to help Sengun close out games during the game's final stretches.
Durant is coming off a tremendous year 17 campaign where he averaged 26.6 points on a 52.7% field goal and also had one of if not his best season behind the arc logging 43% for the 62 games he played in.
Compared to most trade proposals, currently Durant would cost the Rockets less than what Giannis would be worth in a trade package, making this proposal one of the most enticing for Houston. Whereas Antetokounmpo's proposals have come at a heftier price for Houston, including their All-Star center Alperen Sengun and a chunk of their young core.
Well worth the asking price, depending on who you talk to in the NBA realm for a two-time MVP who can shift a franchise, as we have already seen with Milwaukee. The Greek Freak, who has had three straight seasons of at least 30 points and 11 rebounds, was just recently named to the NBA All-First Team, but as he has stated previously, he is focused on championships and not individual awards.
The Rockets have continued to be a team trending upwards despite their youth, and after earning the No. 2 seed this season out of the Western Conference and a playoff berth, they have certainly become a team to look out for in the future.
If an NBA Superstar is in their future, fans would hope it does not come at a hefty asking price from Houston's already solid core.