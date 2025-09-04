Inside The Rockets

The Rockets Represent One of the Better Defensive Teams Durant Has Joined in Years

Kevin Durant has only been a part of one team that finished in the top 10 in points allowed. For the first time since he left the Warriors, he will be part of an elite defensive team this upcoming season.

Lachard Binkley

Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Kevin Durant is already considered one of the best offensive players of not just this generation but in the history of the NBA. Durant, of course, has played with players like Russell Westbrook and James Harden in Oklahoma City, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State, Harden and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, and most recently, Devin Booker in Phoenix.

That is a lot of offensive firepower, and Durant was the offensive engine on all of those teams. Currently, Durant sits eighth on the all-time scoring list and could finish in the top five before his career is over. Even at 36 years of age, Durant was still one of the best scorers in the NBA last season. Safe to say Durant has been part of every type of offensive team you can think of over the years.

With so many elite offensive weapons, Durant's teams have had very few issues scoring the last several seasons. Defensively, however, Durant's recent teams have not had as much success since his time with the Golden State Warriors. In fact, the last team Durant was a part of that finished in the top five in defensive rating was the 2016-17 Warriors.

Kevin Durant Will Be Part of an Elite Defense for the First Time Since his Golden State Days

Apr 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) steals the ball from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Since Ime Udoka became the head coach of the Houston Rockets, he has turned the Rockets from one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA to one of the best defenses in only two seasons. Last season, the Rockets ranked sixth in points allowed per game and fifth in defensive rating.

The team was led on defense by Amen Thompson, who made the All-Defense First Team, and Dillon Brooks. They also benefited from their double big lineup of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, who forced teams out of the paint because of their size. The Rockets ranked fourth in opponents' shooting inside the 3-point line as they were able to use the zone defense effectively, especially when they were in their double-big lineup.

Even though the Rockets traded Brooks as part of the Durant deal, they were able to replace him with another great defender in Dorian Finney-Smith. Joining an elite defensive team like the Rockets will help Durant because most nights, he will not have to guard an opposing team's best or even second-best offensive player.

That should lead to Durant having more energy throughout the game as he can become more of a help defender, which he has thrived at over the years, averaging over a steal a game for his career.

Conclusion

Kevin Durant has been part of some of the best offenses in NBA history over his career. However, he hasn't been on a top-five defense in quite some time, but that could all change this upcoming season as he joins a Rockets team known for its hard-nosed play and defensive intensity. It could be the perfect match of Durant's offensive excellence and the Rockets' defensive mindset.

Lachard Binkley
LACHARD BINKLEY

Lachard is a lifelong Houstonian who has followed the Rockets since the 80s. He is a credential reporter covering the Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

