Rockets' Defense May Be Even Better Next Season
The Houston Rockets have made some highly publicized transactions this offseason. Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela are the featured additions, with Durant the crown jewel signing in the NBA so far. While many analysts have been discussing the benefits these additions will have to the offense, the Rockets may have made their greatest improvements on the defensive end.
Durant's defensive production is an underrated part of his game. His length and quickness help him both on offense and defense. He can stay in front of perimeter defenders on switches, and he can help in the paint. He isn't as athletic as he once was, but he still provides some defensive value to the team. He won't be asked to be the team's best defender, but he will be expected to contribute at a high level to enhance the rest of the team's performance.
The player expected to be the team's best defender is Amen Thompson. Thompson proved to be the team's best defensive player this season, earning First-Team All-Defense honors for his impactful defense.
The Rockets depend on Thompson's athleticism to contest shots all over the court. He also has quick hands that help him steal the ball against even the best offensive players. His quick development helped him overtake Dillon Brooks' role as the player who guards the other team's best player.
He has a chance to improve even further on defense next season, along with Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.
Eason has another level to reach to reach his peak offensively. At his best, he is an elite disrupter and hustler. Knocking away passes, pulling down offensive rebounds, and diving after loose balls are his signature moves. However, he tends to commit poorly timed fouls with his aggressiveness, and can make risky decisions with his on-ball defense.
Smith Jr. is more disciplined on defense, but he isn't always an effective point-of-attack defender. He was touted as a switchable big man who could guard the paint and the perimeter. While he does have some capability guarding the paint, he struggles against top perimeter players occasionally.
While the returning players will have the biggest roles on defense, new additions Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela will add new layers to the defense.
Finney-Smith has been the top perimeter defender in some previous stops. While his time with the Dallas Mavericks did not feature many other elite perimeter defenders, he was still counted on to make timely stops on some of the league's best players.
Capela is a classic center, playing solely at the rim on both offense and defense. He's a little slower than his first stint with the Rockets, but he can still score at the rim from lobs and protect the rim with help defense. Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams are likely to take most of the center minutes throughout the season, but Capela will get opportunities to contribute.
Houston's defense has been defined by its defense for the past two seasons. With the new additions and projected improvements in the returning players, the Rockets' defense is set to take another step next season.