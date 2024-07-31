Rockets' Dillon Brooks Reveals Key to Improved Play During Olympic Games
NBA players oftentimes flip a switch when they're representing their country in the Olympics.
It's become a thing.
Former Houston Rockets forward, Carmelo Anthony, was unstoppable in the red, white, and blue.
Granted, 'Melo was dominant in the NBA too, but there was no solution for him on the international scene.
Another Rockets forward has seen a rise in performance while playing for his country: Dillon Brooks.
Brooks represents Team Canada, alongside former Rockets big man Kelly Olynyk, and Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort.
He's a much different player in the international circuit, prompting curiosity from the masses as to why. Brooks took the opportunity to provide an explanation.
"I like to play for my country; it gives me a lot of passion to do so. For the game itself, you have to be 40 minutes attentive to detail. All those things add a lot more to a player, and I like the ball as well."
Brooks added that the style of play and officiating factors into his success in the Olympic games, as the officiating crew is generally more accepting of a physical style of play.
"They do, for the most part. It's mostly about how the ref is feeling that day and is going to call the game."
Brooks' ability to match up against bigs benefits him, as his defensive strengths allow him to be successful as a defender, while they are often too flat-footed and/or slow to defend him.
"There are mismatches. A lot of European teams have big forwards, and I can hold my own as a big forward. It's hard for them to match up against me.
Shooting the three keeps them off balance, and my quickness to get to the rim and make plays is something they don't see often in the European game. When I play FIBA, I'm always ready to play, and my guys are finding me."
Brooks has had some of his best offensive performances in the international gamut, such as his 39-point explosion in last year's World Cup.
Team Canada remains undefeated, following their 93-83 victory over Australia. In that game, Brooks had 16 points, while Rockets center, Jock Landale, had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Next up for Team Canada is a match against Spain, which will be held on Friday, August 2nd, at 10:15 CST.
