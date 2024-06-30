Rockets Extend Two-Way Qualifying Offer to Prospect
With free agency set to start officially, the Houston Rockets faced key decisions on the contract front. Jock Landale, Jae'Sean Tate, and Jeff Green all had team options for the 2024-25 season.
Tate and Landale's options have already been picked up, and Green's option is also expected to be picked up, unsurprisingly.
Granted, none of the three players were difference-makers for the franchise last season, nor will they be next season, however, they present $23 million in salary ballast, which is extremely valuable.
Especially for a young Rockets team littered with players on rookie contracts and not much outgoing salary to dole out via trade.
The Rockets also decided to extend a two-way qualifying offer to Jeenathan "Nate" Williams, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, while deciding against extending offers to Nate Hinton and Jermaine Samuels Jr.
Williams starred collegiately at Buffalo, averaging 19.1 points and 45.1 percent from deep as a senior, and finished his four-year collegiate career with averages of 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 46.7 percent from the field, and 35.5 percent from long-range.
Williams was initially signed by the Utah Jazz as a rookie and was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars- the G-League affiliate of the franchise. In 21 minutes of play, Williams averaged 8.7 points on 51.7 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from deep.
The Portland Trail Blazers ultimately called Williams up to the big roster towards the end of the 2022-23 season, and he averaged 10.6 points, three rebounds, two assists, 61.5 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from deep, and an astronomic 65.7 percent true shooting in five games of play.
Williams was on the Rockets' Summer League roster last summer, but played sparingly, averaging three points, 2.8 rebounds, and 62.5 percent from the field in just 9.2 minutes of action. Last season, Williams was glued to the end of the Rockets' bench in 2023-24, although he suited up in 22 games for the franchise.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.