Rockets Fall Behind Lakers in Latest Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets will be entering the 2025-26 season as a bit of a mystery. No one knows how they're going to fare in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference.
The Rockets appeared to be a sure thing, following their 52-win season and second place finish in the West just one year before. However, questions remain following Fred VanVleet’s injury that will surely cause him to miss the season (and possibly alter his career, considering his age).
Who will step up and be that vocal leader? It surely won't be Kevin Durant. He's not quite a rah rah guy who galvanizes the troops.
Who will step up and be the team's starting point guard? Amen Thompson?
Possibly, but he's thrived as a wing. Does it make sense to shake that up?
Is Reed Sheppard going to be ready? He's essentially the only other option on the roster.
The playmaking and ball-handling will be spread between Durant, Thompson, Sheppard, and Alperen Sengun -- and that's not a bad thing.
The Rockets have the size and wing depth to still be a 50-win team. And they have an ensemble of stars in Durant, Thompson, and Sengun.
Not many teams will have a better trio.
However, senior writer Bjorn Bergstrom dropped the Rockets in his latest power rankings, citing VanVleet’s injury as the main reason.
"While they still acquired Kevin Durant during the offseason, the Rockets’ championship hopes were dashed when the VanVleet injury was announced.
Burgeoning star Amen Thompson could take over the reins of the offense, as could second-year guard Reed Shepherd, who spent most of his rookie season on the bench. Alperen Şengün will also be asked to make more plays with the ball in his hands than he has before, something the 2025 All-Star is undoubtedly capable of.
With their young talent and the addition of Durant, Houston could contend for home-court advantage in the West, but unless there are injuries across the conference, it’s hard to craft a path for them to make the NBA Finals without VanVleet."
Bergstrom has the Rockets behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers in the West.
It seems a bit premature to write off Houston's ability to contend for a title without VanVleet. Again, starpower wins in the end and Houston has that.
They also have a good bit of variety and versatility on the roster. Sure, there's not a one-for-one replacement for VanVleet on the roster, but there doesn't have to be.
VanVleet’s absence will likely be felt more in the postseason, which is when he raises his level of play, especially last season.
But the Rockets surely won't mind being written off and counted out. In fact, they'd probably prefer it that way.