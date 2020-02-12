InsideTheRockets
Rockets Rank No. 7 in NBA Franchise Valuation at $2.4 Billion

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's franchise valuations were released on Tuesday, with the Rockets checking in at $2.47 billion, according to Forbes.

The Rockets reportedly generated $348 million in revenue last season. The franchise is worth 7% more than last year. 

Houston owner Tilman Fertitta bought the Rockets in September 2017, paying a then-record $2.2 million for the Rockets. Fertitta's purchase surpassed the $2 billion mark spent by Steve Ballmer to buy the Clippers from Donald Sterling in 2014. Former owner Leslie Alexander oversaw two championships and 16 playoff appearances in his tenure from 1993-2017.

Houston is reportedly the league's eighth-most valuable franchise, directly trailing the Nets and Clippers, per Forbes. The Knicks are the league's most valuable franchise at $4.6 billion, followed by the Lakers and Warriors. No other team reached a $4 billion valuation in 2019. 

Franchise values reportedly soared throughout the league in 2018, with franchise values, "up 14% in the past year to an average of $2.12 billion," per Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen. 

The NBA's relationship with China–a major television partner–underwent a rocky stretch to close 2019 following a tweet from Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of protestors in Hong Kong. China began to stop showing games on its national television network CCTV, and a slate of promotional events in China were cancelled during the preseason. But the international incident is unlikely to affect the NBA's bottom line.

"Most sports business executives think Morey’s tweet will have little long-term impact on the NBA’s business in China," Badenhausen wrote on Tuesday. 

Gordon Out vs. Celtics With Left Leg Bruise

Gordon also missed the Rockets' buzzer-beater loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Michael Shapiro

Bruno Caboclo Ready For Small-Ball Center Role

The Rockets acquired the 6'9" forward from Memphis before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Finalists for 2020 Olympic Roster

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are among the 44 finalists for Team USA's roster in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Dismisses Gobert: 'He Ain't No Different'

Russell Westbrook scored 39 points against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz in Sunday's 114-113 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Performance Spoiled by Jazz Buzzer-Beater

Russell Westbrook scored 39 points, but Bojan Bogdanovic gave Utah the victory on a buzzer-beater three.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Guarantee Tucker's Contract Through 2020-21

P.J. Tucker will earn just under $8 million in 2020-21, the final season of his four-year, $32 million deal.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon Out vs. Jazz With Bruised Leg

Gordon scored 50 points in a road win over Utah on Jan. 27.

Michael Shapiro

Capela Says Goodbye to Rockets in Touching Post

Clint Capela was dealt to the Hawks on Tuesday in a four-team trade.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Targeted Nets C DeAndre Jordan

The Rockets acquired forward Robert Covington at the trade deadline, but sacrificed a center after dealing Clint Capela to the Hawks.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Joins 20,000-Point Club in Rockets Win

Russell Westbrook is one of three players in NBA history to tally 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds.

Michael Shapiro