Rockets' Fred VanVleet Ranks as NBA's 25th-Best Floor General
The topic of Fred VanVleet’s value can be a polarizing one. The counting stats aren't exactly eye-popping. Far from it, actually.
The Houston Rockets floor general averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds just last season. The shooting splits were even less impressive --37.8 percent from the floor, 34.5 percent from three, 81 percent from the line, 51.5 percent true shooting.
That level of production doesn't seem to align with a player who earned north of $40 million in 2024-25. The year before, he was one of the Rockets' best players, averaging 17.4 points, 8.1 assists, 41.6 percent from the floor (which is still below average), 38.7 percent from deep, and 86 percent from the foul line.
But the Rockets didn't make the playoffs (or the play-in tournament), so being a team's best player (or one of) when the team is a non-contender still doesn't seem to warrant a hefty price tag north of $40 million.
When the Rockets did finally make the playoffs, however, VanVleet showed up and showed out, going toe-to-toe with Golden State Warriors sharpshooter and superstar Stephen Curry --easily one of the game's all-time greatest players.
VanVleet averaged 18.7 points, while shooting 43.5 percent from deep (on a gaudy 8.8 attempts), and 63.2 percent true shooting --better than anyone on the Warriors.
Curry averaged 24 points, 39.2 percent from deep, and 63 percent true shooting.
Off the court, VanVleet’s true value is exhibited, as he's a consummate professional in the locker room, is constantly putting work in with his teammates, and is always motivating and encouraging his fellow comrades.
Leadership is the word.
Those things don't show up on a stat sheet, however, which can create division as it pertains to his positional rankings among his peers. Case in point, Fadeaway World, who listed the Rockets point guard as the 25th-best player at his position.
The writer's reasoning is below:
"Veteran Fred VanVleet continues to be steady and reliable, even if his scoring has dipped slightly, and we don't expect the best production of his career in 2025-26 due to age and attrition. However, the Rockets just need him to be available and ready to play.
With nearly six assists and strong perimeter defense, he brings veteran leadership and toughness to Houston, making him a strong presence on and off the floor. There aren't more experienced floor generals in the NBA, either."
This seems like a bit of a slight as there aren't 24 better floor generals than VanVleet. Hopefully he uses that as fuel when he takes the court this season.