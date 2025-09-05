Rockets Front Office Draws Praise for Managing Salary Cap Amid Busy Summer
The NBA's new Collective Bargaining Agreement has struck fear in the hearts of front office executives. Gone are the days of stockpiling superstars.
The Big Three model of yesteryear is a thing of the past, and will remain buried. The luxury taxcode is quite restrictive.
Role players are more valuable now than ever before, because their salaries can be easily used as trade ballast and throw-ins. Superstar players haven't been hitting free agency, rather signing extensions and later forcing trades.
Much like what the Houston Rockets did this summer with Kevin Durant, sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns.
The Rockets also took care of their own this summer, inking Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Aaron Holiday, Steven Adams, Jeff Green, and Jae'Sean Tate to new deals. The front office added more depth on the wing and in the low post, signing Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Okogie, and Clint Capela.
This has easily been the most active summer for Rafael Stone and company. By far.
And there's still more on the checklist, as Durant and Tari Eason each only have one year left on their deals. Both players figure to get extensions, but Durant certainly will.
For their flurry of activity, the Rockets' brass drew praise from NBA writer Julian Fadullon, who concocted an offseason review of the Southwest Division.
"Seriously, I really can't pick one move beyond the KD one that I don't love.
Not only did they strictly upgrade from Jalen Green to Kevin ****ing Durant (at the cost of Dillon Brooks, but who cares?), but the Rockets also ensured the services of Steven Adams, Jabari Smith, Jr., and Fred VanVleet on multi-year extensions.
But wait, there's more! They also brought back Clint Capela as a result of the KD trade, and replaced Brooks' services with Dorian Finney-Smith.
To summarize, Houston not only kept their core intact, but also meaningfully added to it, creating arguably the deepest roster in the NBA. The underrated part: they did all this and barely crossed the luxury tax threshold."
Houston's guard room is fairly thin, especially as it pertains to playmakers and/or shooters, which is sure to force Reed Sheppard into a bigger role. As it pertains to the luxury tax, Houston is currently $1.3 million under the first apron and $13.1 million under the second apron.
Not bad at all, considering what all they did this summer.