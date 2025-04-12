Rockets Get Much-Needed Rest and Recovery
The Houston Rockets have the goal in mind as they approach their final game of the regular season. Their goal is to win a playoff series for the first time since the 2019-20 season and advance as far as possible in the postseason. To achieve this goal, the Rockets recognize the importance of health and rest. Head coach Ime Udoka is choosing to rest players who have struggled with injuries this season. The rest they're getting now will likely be a helpful boost for the team, as several Western Conference teams have much to play for at the end of the season.
The Rockets had several players sit out of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. were all on the injury report before the game. These are some of the team's most impactful players, especially on the defensive end. Each of these players has missed the past couple of games as the Rockets prepare for the playoffs.
There are several benefits from the extra rest.
First, players struggling with longer-term injuries throughout the season get an opportunity to continue resting before the game. Smith Jr., VanVleet and Thompson all missed time in the second half of the season. Getting each of these players fully healthy is the most important reason for their extra rest.
In the postseason, the healthiest team often wins. The Rockets need their full complement of players to compete against some of the top players and teams in the league.
A secondary reason for resting is that Houston plays with a high level of energy throughout. Udoka cycles through a roster of wings that stay fully engaged on defense in each game. They use a lot of energy and effort to defend offensive players and provide quality help defense. Eason, Thompson, and Brooks are the players Houston needs to have plenty of energy to chase around the likes of Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Defense will be the key to the Rockets' success in the postseason, and being fully rested gives Houston the best chance to compete at their best once the playoffs begin.