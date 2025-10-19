Rockets Given Interesting Grade Regarding Kevin Durant's Contract Extension
The Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant are finally in partnership for the long term, after an offseason centered around concern for a contract extension. With less than 72 hours before the start of the season, they have locked up their star.
The Rockets and Durant have agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension, with a player option for the 2027-28 season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 37-year-old will remain in Houston for multiple years, potentially setting up his retirement as a Rocket.
Durant gives the Rockets much-needed shot creation to complement an already-elite defense. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season. He joins a young core that desperately needs a veteran presence, especially with Fred VanVleet out for the season with a torn ACL.
The best part about the extension is that the Rockets saved money by only giving him $90 million, rather than the $120 million maximum he was eligible for. They negotiated while trying to avoid the dreaded apron penalties after paying plenty of players this summer.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton graded Durant's deal, along with every other move from the offseason. The extension did not receive a letter, but rather a pass/fail grade. The move got a pass, of course. Pelton noted that the Rockets' negotiation was unorthodox because most teams would have given the max to the all-time great.
"Getting Durant's contract done gives the Rockets more clarity on their cap situation for 2026-27," Pelton wrote. "If Durant's salary is $45 million and Fred VanVleet exercises his $25 million player option after suffering a season-ending ACL tear, Houston will have about $186 million committed to nine players.
"That would give the Rockets about $24 million to spend above and beyond minimum contracts to fill out the roster while staying below the NBA's second luxury-tax apron, an important consideration.
"That should be more than enough for Houston to bring back forward Tari Eason, whether via an extension before Monday's deadline for first-round picks entering the final season of their rookie contracts or through restricted free agency next summer."
The Rockets will now turn their focus toward Eason, who is up for a rookie extension. The deadline to get a deal done is on Monday, the day before Houston's season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
If the 6-foot-8 forward is not extended, he will enter restricted free agency. The Rockets would be able to match any offer he receives if he hits the market.