Opportunities Were Limited for Kevin Durant in Rockets' Loss to Nuggets

Averaging 24.8 points per game this season, Kevin Durant is putting up the lowest scoring stats since his rookie season (20.3 in 2007-08). The 37-year-old is in what could be the final chapter of an illustrious career, and while his numbers are still spectacular, they, naturally, aren't what they once were.

Most recently, Durant was extremely efficient and productive in other areas of the game despite the Houston Rockets losing to the Denver Nuggets, 128-125, on Monday night. The 6-foot-11 sniper put up 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a season-high five blocks while shooting 8-for-14 from the field.

Kevin Durant against the Nuggets: 25 PTS, 71.3 TS%, 5 BLK, 1 STL pic.twitter.com/8LX2bXjaBG — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) December 16, 2025

Durant was still a focal point for Houston's offense, but it came in a smaller sample size. His 14 shots were the fewest attempted since Nov. 1 against the Boston Celtics. Diving deeper, his 17.1 field-goal attempts per game is the lowest since his rookie year, the same number.

Yes, he is an aging superstar, but Durant still has what it takes to score at a high level. He is still the Rockets' leading scorer and has six 30-point games this season. Posting near-50-40-90 splits thus far screams the need to have the ball in his hands more.

To the Nuggets' credit, Durant admitted they did a great job of limiting his opportunities. He talked about their denial on the final possession of the game that led to an Alperen Sengun missed three.

#Rockets fall to Denver 128-125 in OT



Kevin Durant: 25 PTS I 7 AST I 5 REB I 5 BLK@HoustonRockets on SCHN pic.twitter.com/XxpW9fcoew — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) December 16, 2025

"There were three people on me," Durant said. "There was a guy who jumped off the ball who was guarding the inbounder, jumped back a little bit to take away my three."

Luckily, Sengun and the rest of the Rockets stepped up. The Turkish All-Star put up a 33-point triple-double, while the rest of the starters managed to score in double digits. Josh Okogie and Reed Sheppard stepped up as guards, combining for 30 points on 12-for-26 shooting. Jabari Smith Jr. notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Still, one of the greatest scorers of all time should find a way to get more shots, especially in crunch time. Durant took just three field goal attempts in the fourth quarter for three points, and just one in overtime.

Yes, the Nuggets played effective defense on the superstar, but Houston still needs to find new ways to let him operate in his spots. Durant was acquired to help the Rockets get out of these tight situations and lean on experience.