Rockets Guard Extension Regarded as One of Summer's Best Moves
When the Houston Rockets first inked Fred VanVleet in 2023, they had to overpay in a major way. The Rockets were essentially an AAU team loaded with youth and wanted to bring consummate professionals and vets to the roster.
However, a 60-loss team didn't have much to entice VanVleet, who was one of the marquee free agents at the time. Houston ultimately gave VanVleet a three-year max deal worth $128.5 million (with a team option in the final year).
VanVleet's leadership and tutelage proved pivotal, as he earned the trust of Rockets coach Ime Udoka, ultimately becoming a player-coach on the floor.
And in the opening round postseason series against the Golden State Warriors, he rose to the occasion, averaging 18.7 points, 43.5 percent from deep, and 63.2 percent true shooting.
Unsurprisingly, the Rockets declined their team option, in favor of a new multi-year deal. Many assumed VanVleet's deal would be just as hefty as the original contract inked in 2023, although his deal came in much lower - two years $50 million, with a player option in year two.
VanVleet's deal was cited by Above the Break's Nevin Brown as one of the NBA's best summer moves.
"The Rockets declining Fred VanVleet’s $42.8 million team option and then re-signing him for two years and $50 million feels like cheating. He’s coming off a season where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals on a 48.3% eFG%, but that’s never been the selling point with VanVleet. Over 550 career games, VanVleet has a +4.1 On/Off net rating, and only once in his career has it been in the red. In fact, VanVleet has never had a negative on-court net rating over the course of an entire season.
VanVleet’s ability to navigate screens and stick to his man opens up a world of options for a defense, and makes up for his lack of size and length.
While VanVleet has shot around league average from three over the past five seasons (36.4%), his 8.7 attempts per game are a massive volume.
Finally, VanVleet’s ability to protect the ball while initiating offense is truly special. Among players to average 7.0 or more assists per 100 possessions, he had the second-lowest turnovers per 100 possessions at 2.0. Only Kyle Anderson, who played 1,000 fewer minutes, was more turnover-averse.
For $25 million, it’s hard to find a player who impacts winning more than VanVleet does, let alone sign them to a new deal. The Rockets have had a hell of an offseason, but re-signing VanVleet to a low AAV and short deal is probably their best move."
VanVleet is essentially a one-year Bird player, triggering an automatic no-trade clause in 2025-26. His skillset, however, will likely keep him in Houston for years to come, as he could transition to a reserve role if Reed Sheppard or Amen Thompson prove to eventually be ready to take over as the team's starting floor general.