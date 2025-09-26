Rockets Have Assets to Spare If They Want an Immediate Fred VanVleet Replacement
Just as hopes were getting high with the preseason right around the corner, the Houston Rockets were recently hit with a devastating blow to their rotation. The team was projected to have one of the best and most complete lineups in the league this season, but that could be in jeopardy with their latest injury.
Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet recently suffered a torn ACL that could keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season. If he is out for that long, Houston would be missing its veteran leader and floor general. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.
The Rockets' guard room is already thin as it is, and VanVleet's injury means they don't really have a true point guard at the moment. Reed Sheppard is the expected replacement, but he was very limited in opportunities last year. Aaron Holiday has some experience, but he has never been the starting point guard on a title contender.
The Rockets could wait until December 15 to have more options in terms of making trades, make an immediate deal right now, or continue the season without VanVleet and an additional point guard. The flexibility is extremely slim, and it makes sense for Houston to wait and see how the rotation develops for a few months.
However, the Rockets could hypothetically make a deal right now if they desperately needed to. The only tradeable players before Dec. 15 are Sheppard, Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. If Houston wanted a home run replacement, say Derrick White, according to Bill Simmons, the organization could find a way to make it happen.
Even if Houston wanted a lower-profile veteran, the team could still do it. Sheppard and Eason hold good trade value, but the draft picks are where the Rockets could see teams calling.
They currently hold swap rights for the Brooklyn Nets' 2027 first-round pick and own the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first-round selection as well. If things fall the Rockets' way, they could end up with two high lottery picks in just under two years. That hypothetical holds leverage at the moment.
Again, Houston isn't projected to make any immediate decision with VanVleet out. There are options available, but the front office doesn't have much flexibility for trades at the moment. The Rockets are nearly at the first apron, which would impose penalties that almost all teams have been trying to avoid.