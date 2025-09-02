Rockets Have Clear Hierarchy for the First Time in Years
The Houston Rockets have used a motto since head coach Ime Udoka arrived and helped turn the team around: "Sometimes you, sometimes me; always us." That mindset served Houston well as they developed players like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.
They did not have an established No. 1 scoring option who could take over a game at will. Depending on how a game was going, any player on the roster could have the ball in their hands when the game was on the line. Everything is different now, as Kevin Durant's arrival gives them that element. But the players behind him are still in a strict order of offensive priority.
Just behind Durant is Sengun, who has been the Rockets' best player throughout most of his career.
Sengun has the offensive talent to score in isolation against basically any type of defense, and he makes quality passes when his scoring ability forces double teams. He operates best in the high post, but he has been showing quality play from the perimeter during the 2025 EuroBasket.
The offense could originate from Sengun's play, even if Durant is the player who finishes the play with a bucket. The Rockets will take advantage of Sengun's intelligence, aggressiveness, and offensive ability to create many of their sets.
Amen Thompson seems poised to take on the third-highest scoring responsibility for the squad.
While he may not be initiating offense as much as Sengun or even Fred VanVleet, he may end up being the team's third-highest scorer through sheer effort and athleticism. He's one of the team's best play finishers off the pass, getting off the ground quickly for dunks and finishes around the rim.
When Thompson has the ball in his hands, he's able to use a variety of moves while driving towards the lane to get by defenders and create opportunities at the rim. Offseason footage has shown him become a more capable ball handler and creator on the perimeter, but the Rockets will need to see it in practice and in games before they can fully trust him as a lead initiator.
VanVleet will still be considered the Rockets' main initiator, but he won't have as many scoring opportunities as he once had.
His two-man game with Sengun may still end up being the best offensive set for the Rockets, as both players make intelligent decisions with the ball and get defenses off balance.
Jabari Smith Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and Tari Eason rank as impact role players who will have most of their shots created by the players above them in the hierarchy.
While the equal opportunity scoring method worked well for Houston as the team returned to competitiveness, having clear roles on the offense is the best way for the Rockets to return to contending.