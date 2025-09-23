Rockets Have Little Flexibility at Point Guard After Fred VanVleet's Injury
Just as the Houston Rockets were coming into the 2025-26 season fully healthy and complete, the team was hit with devastating news. The Rockets will be without a key leader and veteran, perhaps for the entire year.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL that could keep him out for the entire season. The 31-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game for Houston last season.
Although his shooting percentages were low last year, this is a devastating blow for the Rockets. They are set to take a major leap into title contention, and VanVleet was supposed to be a huge part of that as a veteran floor general and leader on the court. Instead, he'll have to contribute on the sidelines and in the locker room
The bigger question is, who will Houston start at point guard? Many fans immediately called for a free agent signing like Russell Westbrook or Ben Simmons, but unfortunately, it looks like the team's roster flexibility is extremely limited.
The Rockets are on the verge of entering the first apron, which most NBA teams have tried to avoid. The penalties given hurt the futures of organizations significantly, and it would be wise for Houston to steer clear of going over the mark. If the team did decide to sign a free agent, it would have to trade away salary.
The issue with that is the Rockets have multiple players on new deals, which means up to nine players can't be traded until Dec. 15. That leaves Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard as the only tradeable players on the roster.
The most realistic option (and it isn't even realistic) is that Houston trades Sheppard for a win-now point guard, but that probably won't happen. This means the Rockets have few options at the one. The candidates include Sheppard, Thompson and Aaron Holiday.
Those three are the best playmakers on the team aside from VanVleet and Sengun. It would be wise for Ime Udoka to avoid having a forward or center taking the ball up the floor, which leaves the above.
Houston could start Sheppard, but it would be a major role increase for a player who was a reserve last season. The sophomore guard averaged just 12.6 minutes per game, mostly playing in garbage time, which means he would have to show significant improvement to earn the spot.
Holiday could start, given he has more experience, but like Sheppard, it would be a major minutes increase. The 28-year-old averaged 12.8 minutes per game last season and has never been a top contributor to a title contender.
That leaves Thompson, the Swiss Army knife, who took a huge leap last season and could take another this year. He has shown flashes of playmaking, but would have a lot on his plate being an elite point-of-attack defender and off-ball scorer as well.
The Rockets are far from flexible regarding their point guard rotation. The position was slim to begin with, before VanVleet suffered the injury. For a team looking to win a championship, this is a problem that needs to be fixed to save Houston from falling back in a crowded Western Conference.