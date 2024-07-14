Rockets High-Flyer Cited as Too Good for Summer League
Cam Whitmore's rookie season made several teams regret selecting him in last year's draft, as he seemingly fell in the Houston Rockets' lap at pick number 20. Whitmore's medical history scared several teams away, and their were also questions about his passion for the game of basketball.
The Villanova product shined for the Rockets, averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 45.4 percent from the field, and 35.9 percent from long-range, albeit in limited action (18.7 minutes per contest). Whitmore decided to return to Summer League play, after winning the MVP in last year's circuit.
However, not everyone in the basketball community agreed with the second-year forward's decision. Case in point, FanSided's Eamon Cassels, who cited Whitmore as one of five players who are simply too good to play in this year's Summer League.
"The reigning Summer League MVP will be back in Las Vegas. Last year, Cam Whitmore posted averages of 19.3. points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Now with a season of NBA experience under his belt Whitmore projects to have even better numbers.
Whitmore's elite finishing and athleticism make him an exciting watch. Another outstanding could help earn Whitmore more minutes on a loaded Rockets squad or could cause a team to trade for him."
The other four players were Utah's Keyonte George, Golden State's Brandin Podziemski, Utah's Walker Kessler, and Charlotte's Brandon Miller.
Whitmore's 2024 Summer League debut saw him post a double-double, to the tune of 20 points and 10 rebounds, as the Rockets nabbed a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Game two will be against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
