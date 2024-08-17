Rockets' Ime Udoka, Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Lead NBA Coach of the Year Odds
The Houston Rockets could be in for an improved season during the 2024-25 campaign. Riding the development of their stacked young core along with heading into year two under the leadership of Ime Udoka, the Rockets should be able to take a small leap.
Of course, the young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and more have to find improved play while Reed Sheppard could give the team a lift off the bench, but Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks anchoring the team as veterans could leave Houston as a playoff team.
The talent is there. If the young core develops, as mentioned, all there is left to do is for Udoka to put the pieces together, press the right buttons and let the results speak for themselves.
Vegas is quite confident that Udoka will do so, too. According to FanDuel, the Rockets head coach has the best odds to win Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 NBA season at +850, tied with New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Heading into his second season with the club, there's reason for optimism as it pertains to Udoka and the Rockets squad. As mentioned, a rising young core combined with two win-now veterans could be what helps the team take another leap and find its way back into the postseason.
The Knicks head coach will put up quite a challenge, though. Thibodeau will have his New York squad prepared as they improved their roster this offseason, adding former Rockets trade target Mikal Bridges.
One advantage the Rockets head coach has over Thibodeau, though, is the room for improvement. The Knicks were a 50-win team, as Houston posted just 41 wins. Improving by five or six wins and making the playoffs would do plenty for Udoka's case, and it's not far-fetched given a high ceiling with plenty of young talent.
