Rockets' Ime Udoka Sheds Light on Kevin Durant's Selflessness, Team-First Attitude
The Houston Rockets' addition of Kevin Durant this offseason has catapulted the franchise to instant contender status. Granted, the Rockets had the second-best team in the Western Conference in 2024-25, but their postseason showing proved they weren't quite there yet.
Houston was upset in the first round by the lower seeded Golden State Warriors, and faced an offensive shortage, as leading scorer Jalen Green struggled with the Warriors' defensive coverage.
The Rockets seized the opportunity to upgrade from Green, adding the NBA's eighth-leading scorer historically in Durant.
But superstars can be primadonnas. Oftentimes they want things to revolve around them.
After all, they're the game's elite, so why wouldn't you cater to them?
At least that's how they see it.
We've seen superstars get players traded and even get coaches fired.
And if they don't get their way, they'll force a trade themselves. According to Rockets coach Ime Udoka, Durant has given off a much different vibe, opting instead for the team to implement him into their ecosystem, rather than build the entire thing around him.
"Obviously, myself and Royal were there with him and had a very efficient year there. But at the same time, he’s a guy that doesn’t want (us) to just lean on him,” Udoka said. “He wants to kind of be implemented into the group, and people not take a backseat to him. That’s his message to a lot of the young guys: Be who you are, continue to grow in those areas, and I’ll fit in where we see necessary."
This is quite refreshing to hear about Durant, and unlike his peers. A player of Durant's caliber could quite easily make self-centered demands, and he'd get his way.
But Durant is wanting what's best for the team, which is organic growth and continued development from their young prospects, such as Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard.
Udoka explained how Durant's presence could open things up for his teammates.
"You have a high level scorer that’s been doing it for a long time, and any time you add those type of players, efficiency goes up, attention goes up and helps other guys out,” Udoka said.
"So he’ll fit in seamlessly with our guys. I think the attention that he draws, like I said, will be beneficial to others. And he’s a guy you can lean on at times to close games, but a very unselfish player as well with a high IQ.”
As it pertains to Durant being ingratiated, there's not a concern in the slightest. Nor should there be.
He's one of the easiest players to immerse into any system or philosophy, as explained by Udoka.
“The things that he does on the court, offensively, are seamless. You can fit him into any system. You’ve seen that wherever he’s gone, even the last few years. The efficiency, the numbers at an older age, he’s still doing that at a very high level."
Durant clearly holds a level of high regard for Udoka. In fact, he pushed for the Brooklyn Nets to hire him after Udoka's ouster in Boston.
Based on these conversations and Udoka's depiction of Durant, this could work out well for all parties.