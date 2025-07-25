Rockets Insider Reveals Coaching Staff's Expectation for Tari Eason
The Houston Rockets and their key players are expected to take major leaps across the board after a major offseason. The organization has revamped its rotation, fixing multiple issues (particularly on offense) to make them legitimate title contenders this season.
The Rockets didn't need to make any major changes after going 52-30 last season. The young core took a major leap, and while they had a disappointing first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, patience would have been understood in this situation.
However, GM Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office showed aggression at the right time. Houston traded key assets to acquire star forward Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, while also signing Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, and Josh Okogie in free agency. The Rockets pose a legitimate ten-man rotation with an emphasis on defense, but they fixed a lot of their offensive issues.
While the main pieces of the young core, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr., are expected to improve alongside veterans such as Durant and Fred VanVleet, backup forward Tari Eason showcased a lot last season and should do more of the same this year.
The 24-year-old has impressed across his few years in Houston, most recently averaging 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game last season. He made a name for himself, becoming a pest on defense while have some key offensive performances.
Rockets insider Kelly Iko of The Athletic recently answered a major question among Rockets fans, talking about how the coaching staff expects Eason to improve this season. While the 6-foot-8 wing has improved a lot over the last few years, he has some flaws, having shot just 34.2% from three last season.
"There’s an expectation that Eason, an analytical darling, should improve his 3-point efficiency (28th percentile in spot-ups) after slightly regressing while adding more volume to his outside looks," Iko wrote. "Other than that, continuing to make him productive in transition (57th percentile last season, per Synergy) and making him a star in his role."
Eason managed to step up in the shooting department during Houston's seven-game series against the Warriors, knocking down three at an improved 36.8% rate. If he can consistently hit deeper shots as a key piece off the bench, the Rockets' offense could end up being even better than expected.