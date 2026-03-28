Three Takeaways from the Rockets' Comfortable Road Win over the Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets desperately needed to get back in the win column and did so successfully with a 119-109 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road in FedEx Forum. The Rockets improve to 44-29 on the season and end the two game road skid.

The Rockets are now 3-0 against the Grizzlies this season and got a much needed victory to get back on track. Houston won the rebounding battle by 18 and shot 47% from the field overall. Both teams shot similarly from the field.

Here are three takeaways from this important win.

Aggressive Sengun

Mar 27, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) passes against Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks (22) during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rockets center showed his intent to go downhill at the rim throughout the game on offense. Alperen Sengun threw down two more epic dunks and had 10 early points in the first half. He also had a great pass to Eason off a turnover for a wide-open dunk in the fourth. Sengun put up 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists as well as two blocks and a steal.

Durant Facilitating and Third Quarter

KD dished six assists in the first half besides his eight points and five rebounds. Durant heated up in the third and scored 11 points. It caught on with the rest of the team as the Rockets made eight straight shots. Durant was the leading scorer in the game with a double-double of 25 points and 10 assists. He made a couple of big 3-pointers in the fourth to put the game away.

Balanced Impact

Six Rockets players were in double digits, making it a greatly balanced effort and a true team win. The bench also contributed in this game. Tari Eason had one of his best recent games with 16 points and seven rebounds, as well as a 3-pointer.

Reed Sheppard put up 10 points in the first half as well and ended up with 15 points and three triples.

Jabari Smith Jr. had another bounce-back performance with a key double-double. He was the second leading scorer in the game with 21 points and led the team with 16 rebounds. The passing to each other made for clean looks on offense. Amen Thompson continued his consistency with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Rockets had 30 assists total and finished the game in the fourth quarter this time around. The Grizzlies did hang around, but Houston made full use of same of their late game turnovers.

The Rockets take on the New Orleans Pelicans next on Sunday night to wrap up the road trip.