Rockets Intend to Re-Sign Three Free Agents
The Houston Rockets made no move to get back inside the NBA Draft after sending over their picks to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant. However, this does not mean the Rockets will be done making any more moves this summer, as they still have a few roster spots to fill for the 2025-26 season.
The front office took care of two key extensions already this offseason, inking both Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet to multi-year contracts that will keep both of the veterans in Houston in hopes of helping the team compete for an NBA Championship.
Now, in recent reports by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets intend to bring back three more NBA veterans, which could help fill out the rest of their roster spots for next season.
Houston will look to re-sign Aaron Holiday, Jae'Sean Tate, and Jeff Green this summer, with all three players already expressing interest in returning to the Rockets next season.
While Holiday can certainly test free agency in hopes of a bigger role on a new squad, the 28-year-old guard may want to run it back with the contending Rockets.
He'll likely be a rotational guard once again, but with both Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks now in Phoenix, Holiday could see an increase in minutes, allowing him to impact the Rockets more than the first two seasons with them.
Jae'Sean Tate could work his way back into the rotation as the 29-year-old was once a promising starter before the forward position became loaded for Houston.
As for Jeff Green, the veteran has been adamant about ending his career in Houston ahead of his 20th season mark.
"I’m two (seasons) shy. Houston has been home for me for the last couple of years, and I want to keep it that way. Hopefully, we can make something work so that I can retire there, whether it be 20 or 21 years. My wife says 20 and that’s it, so two more years it is. I love the situation in Houston, and I want to keep playing," said Green in an interview.
Houston can likely retain all three veterans on team-friendly contracts, although Holiday may draw interest from guard-needing teams. If the Rockets can retain all three, their roster for next season will seemingly be set.