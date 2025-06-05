Rockets Involved in NBA Draft Trade Reports, Potentially Moving No. 10 Pick
With the 2025 NBA Draft just a few weeks away, trade rumors and reports involving potential movement in the order are starting to take shape. The 2025 class is highly regarded and expected to be one of the best we've seen in years, which means some teams could move up or down in the order in trades.
The Houston Rockets, who have the No. 10 pick in the draft, are extremely different from the other lottery teams. Their selection comes from the Phoenix Suns, and the Rockets are the only team in the lottery to have made the playoffs this past season.
After a 52-30 regular season, clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, Houston doesn't necessarily need more pieces to develop, as the team has shown it can be competitive in a crowded league. This has called for plenty of trade rumors involving the No. 10 pick, with reports of the Rockets involved with Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
However, a new report from NetsDaily suggests that Houston may be involved in a different draft-day deal. According to a report from its account on X, the Brooklyn Nets could move up to the No. 9 or No. 10 pick in exchange for a package involving Nets forward Cam Johnson and their No. 19 pick, via the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Rockets were one of the many playoff contenders that inquired about Johnson at this year's NBA trade deadline. The 29-year-old averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this past season on 47.5% from the field and 39% from three.
Johnson also provides elite defense on the other end, aligning with head coach Ime Udoka's style of basketball. The 6-foot-8 forward has seen numerous playoff appearances, including an NBA Finals series in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns.
If the Rockets make such a deal, they'd get one of the league's best 3-and-D forwards along with insurance in the form of No. 19. Houston doesn't need a top-10 pick with franchise potential; rather, win-now talent that can take the franchise to the next level. Johnson, along with a draft-and-stash prospect, would be perfect for the Rockets' timeline.
