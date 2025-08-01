Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Provides All-World Praise for Amen Thompson
It's no secret the Houston Rockets have one of the strongest young cores in the league, as the roster is filled with young talent from top to bottom. That young core was a major part of landing the Western Conference's No. 2 seed last season, and will be just as important in the upcoming seasons on the hunt for a title.
Former No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson is arguably the primary piece of that core, as the 22-year-old has already cemented himself as an elite prospect – earning First Team All-Defense honors last season. He's been able to lock up superstars of all types, from small guards, to combo forwards and unicorn centers, not many can score on Thompson.
Last season, he racked up 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, becoming the only guard in the league to reach those numbers – proving his unique versatility. He's near the top of the defensive mountain largely due to his elite athleticism, which is impossible to miss when watching him take the court.
Jabari Smith Jr. agrees, and praised Thompson for it on an episode of The Young Man and the Three.
"Obviously Amen is just like, the most athletic person on the planet," Smith said.
Tommy Alter, the host of the podcast, posed the question if it was agreed upon league-wide that Thompson is objectively the most athletic player in the league. Smith then detailed his thoughts further on what exactly makes Thompson unique.
"If you put athleticism as a whole, like speed, strength, jumping... I don't think anybody is as fast as him or jumps as high as him," Smith said.
Nearly every game, Thompson has multiple eye-popping plays showcasing his unique athleticism on both sides of the ball. From chase-down blocks, to aggressive finishes above the rim – he uses his athleticism to his advantage at all times.
Given his one-of-a-kind body, Thompson has some of the highest potential in the entire association, still refining skills of his game to match his athleticism. If Thompson continues to piece his jumpshot, playmaking and guard skills together, there's no telling what heights he – and the Rockets – could reach.