Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Ranks as NBA's Ninth-Best Fourth Option
Jabari Smith Jr. has been in and out of Rockets coach Ime Udoka’s lineups since Udoka's arrival in 2023. In Udoka’s first season in Houston, Smith was benched for Jeff Green for stretches of games.
Unsurprising, as coaches tend to prefer veterans who are more established over young players who are more promising, but have unfilled potential. Last season, Smith had entrenched himself as a key piece prior to missing significant time with injury.
After returning, Udoka realized success with the double-big lineup, which oftentimes pulled him off the floor. Even as a reserve, he still contributed, becoming one of the Rockets' most consistent players in their postseason series against the Golden State Warriors, to the tune of 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 50 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three, 80 percent from the foul line, all in just 20.4 minutes of action.
Smith has never pouted or griped about playing time, at least not publicly. Which is the ultimate display of humility, especially for a player who was the third overall pick in his respective draft class.
We know he wants to play more. We know he wants a bigger role. They all do. It's the competitive nature of athletes. However, he's never made it a big deal. Again, not publicly.
As he enters the 2025-26 season, he's entrenched himself as a starter for the Rockets, as Udoka mentioned four confirmed starters, featuring Smith, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Kevin Durant.
The fifth starting spot is still up for grabs, although it'll surely be between Reed Sheppard and Steven Adams. The franchise made sure to lock up Smith long-term, giving him $122.5 million over five years.
His potential rise and ascension has been noticed. Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Ben Rohrbach ranked the best fourth options around the league and the Rockets forward ranked ninth.
Which seems just about right.
Especially considering the new look jumbo lineup.
This time around, Smith will likely be the benefactor of the double-big lineup, if the preseason serves as any indication of things to come (which oftentimes it doesn't, admittedly).
This was especially on display during the Rockets' third preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans, which served as a bit of a dress rehearsal, as the team opted to sit their key players in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Hawks.
Smith was oftentimes switched onto smaller guards and forwards and cut straight to the basket seemingly every time. Certainly more often than not.
The result was eight easy trips to the foul line.
Smith as a small forward makes it easy for Sengun and Durant as passers because he's going to be a size mismatch almost every night. And he's proven himself to be a decent shooter, especially if left open.
When it's all said and done, Smith could finish higher on this list by the end of the season.