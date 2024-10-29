Rockets: Jalen Green is Having the Best Four-Game Stretch to Start a Season
Throughout his career, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has consistently experienced slow starts to the season. Typically, his best performances do not emerge until March. Green was among the NBA's best players in March and April of last season.
The Rockets maintained their lead over the Spurs in the second half last night, evening their record at 2-2 early in the season. At one point, they had a 22-point advantage, but the San Antonio Spurs narrowed the gap to just two points. Green's performance was critical to the Rockets building that big lead in the first place.
It wasn't just last night that Green was the Rocket's best player; he has been the team's best player through the first four games. Through four games this season, Green is averaging a career-high in points, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and free throw percentage.
In comparison, Green scored 76 points in the first four games last season, and the Rockets had a record of 1-3. This season, through four games, Green scored 115 points, including a standout performance of 36 on Monday night. His impressive stats include a 41% shooting rate from three-point range, but his aggressiveness when driving to the basket also stands out.
Every player struggles at some point from 3-point range, but what separates good players from All-Star-level players is their ability to consistently get to the basket. Through four games, Green has shown a willingness to go to the basket and not shy away from contact.
Even when Green isnt scoring he is having an impact on the game. The best example of this was late in the game when the Spurs had cut the lead down to two points and the Rockets needed a basket to put the game away.
Green could have tried to shoot over two defenders, especially since he scored with ease all game, but he took his time and made the right basketball decision, leading to a wide-open dagger shot from deep for Fred VanVleet.
Yes, it has only been four games, and there is a lot left to be determined this season, but at least through four games, Green is showing everyone why the Rockets gave him a 106-million-dollar contract extension.
