Rockets' Kevin Durant a Dark Horse MVP Candidate for 2025-26 NBA Season
It's rare to find NBA stars still producing at the highest level late in a career. However, there are more players doing so today than ever. One star still performing like one of the best in the league in Kevin Durant.
The 36-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season on elite shooting splits. While the Phoenix Suns went a disappointing 36-46, they were 3-17 when Durant wasn't on the floor. He still impacts any team at the highest level, and had he not missed 20 games, perhaps they could've ended up in the postseason.
This season, Durant will have a fresh start with his fifth team. He's been resented by most of the NBA world since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors almost 10 years ago, but his tenure with the Rockets could be his best shot at a championship since his time in The Bay.
The former MVP is stepping into an underrated situation. Houston swapped out Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft capital for the all-time scorer, a package regarded as underwhelming. He'll be joined by All-Star center Alperen Sengun, as well as elite role players such as Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, and many more. The Rockets have one of the deepest rotations in the NBA.
While superstars such as Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain the top contenders for the MVP award, Durant should be viewed as a dark horse candidate. He's the clear No. 1 option in Houston, a team that could be in the mix for a championship.
If his numbers increase, being surrounded by facilitators such as Sengun and VanVleet, the aging star could end up near the top of the league once again. He hasn't finished top three in voting since the year he won it, 2014. However, his production hasn't changed much. Durant's consistency in being near the top of the league is one of the best in history.
It's a long shot for Durant to actually take home the award, but league voting has favored the stars on the best teams in recent memory. Over the last 10 years, just two players have won the award while playing for a team that finished outside of a top-three seed in the conference: Russell Westbrook in 2017 and Nikola Jokic in 2022.
Even if Durant finishes near the top of the race, it would be a major accomplishment in a decorated career. The Rockets have all the tools to maximize his production and contend for a title. It's hard to come up with 10 players who have a better setup for the award than Houston's newest star.