Rockets' Kevin Durant Explains Motivation to Continue Playing
Kevin Durant's basketball resume is complete. His legacy is stamped.
There isn't anything that he hasn't accomplished thus far. He has a championship under his belt. Two, actually.
Speaking of MVPs, Durant has won one of those as well, winning it during the 2013-14 season that saw him average a league-best 32 points per contest, while shooting 50.3 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from three, 87.3 percent from the foul line, 63.5 percent true shooting, and an effective field goal percentage of 56 percent.
Durant also has four scoring titles under his belt, 15 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections, and a reputation of one of the greatest scorers to ever lace up his sneakers.
Speaking of scoring, Durant ranks eighth all-time on the NBA's scoring list and second among active players -- trailing only LeBron James, the league's all-time leading scorer.
Again, Durant has done it all. And made alot of money in the process, topping $448 million in basketball earnings.
Yet the future Hall of Famer is preparing for his 19th season. This time with the Houston Rockets, who acquired him in the blockbuster deal of the summer, which saw Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and the tenth overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft all be dealt to Phoenix.
So why continue playing, at this point? What's left for Durant to gain, one might ask.
What is he still chasing?
On Monday, during Rockets Media Day, the 37-year-old answered the question.
"I wouldn't say I'm chasing anything.
As i get older, I love the process of getting better and working on my game.
But I also want to...I've got alot of family.
I have hundreds of family members, so my last name is important to me.
And I want to continue to just shine a bright light on my last name, lead by example, set a good example to people. And just put way more respect on my last name than the previous people in my family have done."
The Houston Rockets forward made sure to add clarity to his statement, making sure his comments weren't taken out of context.
"They've done a great job up until this point but I'm ready to take it to the next level and continue to push my last name out here, to be honest man.
Behind the game of basketball. And people know me for hooping so, it's a great platform to be on."
This is a brilliant display of humility by Durant and allows people to see the personal side of Durant.
Sure, he's a superstar, but he understands the greater purpose and the impact he has, from a big picture standpoint.
Based on that, we shouldn't expect him to retire anytime soon, which bodes well for the Rockets.