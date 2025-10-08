Rockets' Kevin Durant Talks Potential Reunion With Ex-Teammate Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were the NBA's superhero tag team when they were playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In an era where the league villainized LeBron James and the Miami Heat, fans needed a good guy, and Durant's team, featuring Westbrook as his co-star, was just that.
Things turned sour when Durant left the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Since then, it seems like the relationship has been mended, but the tension was visible early in his departure. It seems like he and Westbrook are put under a microscope when the two are on the court together.
Now, the two are nearing the end of their Hall-of-Fame careers, but Durant still has plenty more to give as the newest star of the Houston Rockets. Westbrook, who was once a Rocket with former Thunder teammate James Harden, is currently a free agent through the start of preseason.
Westbrook last played for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He can still be an effective contributor for a title contender, and ever since Fred VanVleet went down with an ACL, fans have been pushing for Houston to reunite Durant and Westbrook.
Unfortunately, that can't happen at the moment, with the Rockets hard-capped at the first apron. Even if Houston files for the $12.5 million disabled player exception, it could only free up cap space by trading a player, and that is unlikely.
Nevertheless, Durant was asked about a potential reunion with his former co-star by Kay Adams on her show, Up & Adams. The 6-foot-11 scorer gave an honest answer, and one that may shock many.
"Yeah, Russ is a legend," Durant said. "I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now, and I think he deserves to walk out of the NBA on his terms. Yeah, [a reunion] would be dope. But it's not my decision. Leaving that up to whoever makes those decisions for now."
Durant will make his debut for the Rockets in tonight's preseason matchup against the Utah Jazz. Houston fans have been awaiting the 37-year-old to take the court after the organization traded for Durant early in the 2025 offseason.
Now, the Rockets have legitimate title hopes, even with VanVleet out. Durant provides go-to scoring and experience to a young core highlighted by Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and more. Westbrook joining Houston would be a heartfelt reunion, but if it happens, it wouldn't be until later in the season.