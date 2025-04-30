Rockets Lacking One Strength They Were Praised For At the Beginning of the Season
Any team in the NBA playoffs would be expected to shorten its bench in such a high-stakes stretch of games. Teams generally dwindle down the rotation to a maximum of eight players in the rotation, sometimes with just one player coming off the bench.
The Houston Rockets were a different team heading into the season. With high hopes of developing the young core, one of their biggest strengths was depth. Back in the preseason, you could have made a solid argument for at least 10 players to see the floor. As the season has gone on, Ime Udoka's rotation has dwindled.
In the playoffs, the Rockets' rotation has become extremely thin. In the 109-106 Game 4 loss, Houston played just eight players. Steven Adams, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. have been the only three players to see minutes off the bench through most of these games. The Rockets briefly emptied their bench in Game 2, but when the game is close, the rotation is thin.
Perhaps it's time for Udoka to dip deeper into the rotation given the Rockets' offensive struggles. The defense has been up to par, but three-point shooting and shot creation have plagued Houston. The Rockets have shot just 41.3% from the field and 33% from three through four games, and could look for a change with their backs against the wall.
Rookie guard Reed Sheppard could be of use for Houston. He was drafted due to his range, and shot 50% from deep in his final three regular-season games.
Cam Whitmore, while having struggled through the first half of the regular season, showed improvement on offense as the postseason neared. He is a solid shot creator who took advantage of big minutes last year. He could be of use in the rotation.
If Udoka wants a more experienced rotation, forward Jeff Green is a seasoned veteran who has been in big-time games for years. The forward rotation is already solid with Smith Jr., Eason Dillon Brooks, and Amen Thompson, so it's unlikely he sees the floor.
Udoka doesn't have to throw out big minutes, but sparing playing time is worth a shot in such a dire situation.
