Rockets-Lakers Game Mentioned as One of Best Matchups in Summer League
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers squared off four times in 2023-24, with each team stealing two games. The duel produced both blowouts and to-the-wire games.
The competitive juices were rich, as we saw Dillon Brooks and LeBron James go at it on more than one occasion. To that point, we even saw James and Rockets coach Ime Udoka get into a rift, with Udoka even getting ejected.
The two teams are set to face off in Friday's Summer League opener in Las Vegas, and the game has also been cited as one of the best matchups in Vegas. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley gave his reasoning.
"Bronny James could have more eyeballs on him than any player participating in this event. It isn't every day, after all, that LeBron James' firstborn enters the Association.
Bronny had some exposure at the California Classic, but the Las Vegas stage is different. Plus, this Friday evening tilt just so happens to have the ESPN platform broadcasting it across the basketball world (7:30 p.m. ET).
The matchup is a good one, too. The Rockets have reigning summer MVP Cam Whitmore and this year's No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard on the roster. Both could produce the kind of fireworks that set off viral wildfires.
Throw in the potential of some fiery shooting from Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht (the No. 17 pick), and it's obvious this contest is one worth watching."
The Lakers' duo of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James- both selected in this year's draft- will face off against Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore- first-round picks by the Rockets in each of the last two years, which should be instant entertainment.
Especially based on the recent history between the two teams.
