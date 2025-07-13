Rockets Legend Predicts Championship Next Season
When the Houston Rockets take the court in 2025-26, they'll look significantly different than the team that last played against the Golden State Warriors in the 2025 postseason.
Gone is Jalen Green, the Rockets' leading scorer in two of the last three seasons.
Gone is also Dillon Brooks, one of the better wing defenders of the 2020s.
In is Kevin Durant, who is undeniably one of the league's best scorers of all-time.
The Rockets' young core -- Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun -- has also experienced the postseason finally, as the Rockets had a battle-tested opening postseason series against the Golden State Warriors.
The 2025-26 season will be the most highly anticipated season for the Rockets since the team acquired Chris Paul in 2017. They've been predicted to win 54.5 games, which would be their highest win total since the aforementioned 2017-18 season.
Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell, who won both championships with the franchise in the '90s, made a bold prediction regarding next season on All the Smoke, with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
"My god d-n Rockets are gonna win the championship next year. That's pretty d-n bold. That's what the m-fing prediction is. The Rockets are gonna win that m-fer."
Although Maxwell's Rockets tenure went up in flames during his playing days, he's remained supportive and loyal towards the franchise.
The Rockets will need to round the roster out with more shooting, although that becomes less of a priority if Reed Sheppard is able to take a second-year leap and display the long-range shooting ability that he flashed at Kentucky.
The Rockets will also need more guards, as they're fairly thin at the scoring guard spot.
They'll also have their work cut out, as the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder will be running it back with the same roster in 2025-26.