What Are The Rockets' Goals For After The Break?

As the Houston Rockets get some much-deserved rest over the All-Star Break, they must prepare their minds and their bodies for an important final stretch of the season. Despite some difficulties this season, the Rockets are still in the mix to finish with one of the best records in the Western Conference. They'll try to check a few things off a list of goals before the season to set themselves up for postseason success.

Their biggest team goal will be to climb back into the the No. 3 seed and hold it through the end of the season.

Winning a single round in this year's postseason will be difficult for any Western Conference team, but avoiding a second round matchup against the likely one-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder may give the teams in the No. 3 vs No. 6 matchup and the No. 2 vs No. 7 matchup an opportunity to make a conference finals appearance against the Thunder.

The Rockets will need a lot of help for a chance at the No. 2 seed, but they have an opportunity to catch the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed.

Houston can reach it's overall goal and maybe even greater before the season ends if its players can reach individual goals to help the Rockets ascend.

Kevin Durant's main goal is to stay healthy into the postseason. The Rockets need their top scorer playing at a high level to have a chance against some of the top teams in the West. Durant can't do it on his own, but his production is crucial to any competitive chances for Houston.

Alperen Sengun is one of the players who will be depended on to support Durant as Houston moves into the playoffs. His main goal will be to increase his percentages closer to what they were to start the season.

At this point, it's an unfair expectation to believe he'll ever have that level of three-point shooting back, but his finishing and free-throw shooting has to be better for him to truly be a threat during the critical parts of the season and playoffs.

Amen Thompson's individual goal is somewhat related to the team, as the Rockets must find a way to keep him involved in the offense when teams are daring him to shoot outside shots.

Teams with elite big men rim protectors don't have to worry about Thompson outside, allowing them to free roam the paint and block away any inside attempts. For a team with few elite shooters, that could be the difference in a postseason series.

If Houston can reach the goals for the top players, and get consistent production from role players like Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason, the team's competitive prospects will seem much better as the season concludes.