Rockets Guard Makes Surprising Pick for NBA's Best Player

Kevin Durant made headlines over the All-Star break when an alleged burner account that many believe is tied to him made disparaging remarks about many of Durant's former teammates and several of his current teammates on this year's Houston Rockets ball club.

Specifically, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun were mentioned.

The claims haven't been verified, so it's unknown whether Durant was truly the face behind the ridicule.

Durant had the opportunity to squash all speculation and conspiracy theories upon facing the media on Wednesday and didn't. Stating that he didn't want to get into Twitter nonsense. Durant also stated that his teammates know how he feels about them and that they've been locked in all season.

There seems to be some truth to that, based on The Athletic's latest player poll. Rockets reserve guard Reed Sheppard voted for Durant as the league's best player right now, during the 2025-26 NBA season.

Sheppard's vote is the only such vote that Durant received, making Durant one of six players to each receive a vote.

Neither Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James nor Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry received a single vote.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic received the most votes, with five total.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the second-most votes with 3, while Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell each finished third, with two votes.

Reed Sheppard Picks Rockets' Teammate Kevin Durant for NBA's Top Player

Durant has been sensational for the Rockets this season. He's bailed out the Rockets on many offensive possessions and has been good defensively, especially in spurts.

Durant has averaged 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, with shooting splits of 50.6 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from deep, 88 percent from the foul line, 57 percent effective shooting and 62.7 percent true shooting.

With no formidable point guard to feed him the ball and hit him in his spots.

In fact, Durant has even had to play the facilitator role himself, at times.

(Which hasn't exactly been pretty, but to no fault of his own, as he wasn't exactly brought to Houston to play that role).

The 37-year-old has arguably been Houston’s most reliable body also, despite concerns of Durant's inability to stay healthy by many.

To that point, Durant has played 36.7 minutes this season, which ranks third among all players in the association.

In his first game back since the break, Durant essentialy corroborated Sheppard's pick, looking like one of the league's best players with 35 points, while being flat out unstoppable down the stretch.