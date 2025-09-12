Rockets Legend Shares Promising Expectation For Houston In 2025-26 Season
The Houston Rockets are set for a highly anticipated lift-off in the 2025-26 season.
From winning 52 games, securing the No. 2 spot of the Western Conference, and making it to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in five years, the Rockets have captivated everyone this past season with their meteoric rise. And right now, all eyes are tuned in on how they’ll fare for the new basketball year.
As it is, the Rockets convincingly emerged as the league’s undisputed winner this offseason. They delivered the biggest move of all 30 teams, acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal. In addition, they made two unexpected major signings in the free agency market, inking deals with both Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela.
And by extending their commitment to Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., and Steven Adams as well, Houston is locked and loaded to compete at the highest level.
Rudy Tomjanovich Shares Expectation For Rockets In 2025-26 Season
After ending their long-term rebuild, the Rockets are officially ready to take the next step. Last season’s success has been an eye-opener. Although they were eliminated in the first round of the postseason, their fruitful summer has undoubtedly made them a more legitimate contender.
As such, Rudy Tomjanovich stands as a firm believer of Houston’s recent development. For the Hall of Fame coach and Rockets legend, the ball club is simply embarking on an exciting path heading to the new season.
“I have to admit I’m a big-time Rocket junkie. I just love the team. I love [Ime Udoka] and [Kevin Durant] has been one of my favorite players since the first time I saw him. And then I just love a young, energetic team that we have. And you know, when I think we were number two in the West in a very tough year, another year’s experience, learning about the young guys more — I just see us having a great chance to do something very big.”
Tomjanovich was the mastermind of the Rockets’ two NBA championships in the franchise’s history. Alongside Hakeem Olajuwon, he steered Houston’s unforgettable climb to the top for back-to-back years in 1994 and 1995.
For him to offer promising words about his expectation for the team in the 2025-26 season truly means a lot. It’s all now up to the Rockets on how they’ll be able to exceed their special run from last year. With an incredible combination of a blossoming young core and veteran presence, Houston is definitely a group to watch that can make serious noise.
Tomjanovich couldn't ask for a better moment than seeing his beloved Rockets lift their third Larry O'Brien Trophy next June.