Rockets Looking for More Consistent Shooting
The Houston Rockets are soaring to end the season, winning 15 of their last 17 games. Some of their wins came against some of the West's top teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. While Houston has been performing well to end the season, the team hopes to shoot better from deep range in the playoffs.
The Rockets are in the bottom 10 teams for 3-point shooting. Houston has supplemented its offense with elite offensive rebounding and transition opportunities, but the offensive attack looks much more fluid when the shots are falling from deep range.
Unfortunately for the Rockets, team-wide quality shooting is a rarity. They may get a quality shooting performance from Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green or Jabari Smith Jr, but these players don't often all have hot shooting nights together.
Brooks may be the X-factor for the Rockets. His shot-making and defense provide another layer to Houston's game plan. He has saved the Rockets in games this season by hitting timely threes and even making some shots off the dribble in the mid-range.
Brooks has been Houston's best shooter all season, and he has added a lot through his 3-point shooting.
Smith Jr. is the second-best shooter on the team, and he has started hitting more clutch shots as the season has progressed. He has elevated his game since he began coming into the game from the bench. His rebounding and ability to stretch the floor are invaluable for the Rockets when their bench players are on the court. He provides a unique layer to the defense as well, adding to the team's rim protection and allowing Houston to switch more often when he's on the court.
The players who need to contribute more consistently with their shooting are Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet.
VanVleet and Green are two of the highest-volume shooters on the team. While they can have big nights after hitting several threes, they can also have inefficient shooting performances that hamper the team's prospects of victory.
Green has been able to make baskets even when his outside shot isn't falling. He diversified his offense this season, becoming more efficient at the rim and playmaking for his teammates. VanVleet is an elite playmaker with his ability to take care of the ball and limit turnovers. These traits from both players are crucial and a big reason why Houston has been so successful recently.
However, the postseason is about shot making, and the Rockets can't afford a stretch of poor shooting from their top offensive players if they want to make a run against a loaded Western Conference.