Former Rockets Coach Now Hall-of-Fame Eligible

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced nominees for their 2026 class. With another year gone, plenty of new names are now eligible, including many fan favorites from a recent generation of hoopers.

Some of the players eligible for the first time include Jamal Crawford, Elena Delle Donne, Blake Griffin, Joe Johnson and Candace Parker. Returners such as Amar'e Stoudemire, Doc Rivers and Marv Albert (former broadcaster) are also eligible.

One former Houston Rockets coach is also up for candidacy for the first time, with a solid chance of getting in. If 2026 isn't the year, he could also enter a future class.

Mike D'Antoni was an NBA head coach for 16 seasons, coaching the Rockets (four seasons), New York Knicks (four seasons), Phoenix Suns (five seasons), Denver Nuggets (one season) and Los Angeles Lakers (two seasons).

From 1998 to 2020, he accumulated a 672-572 record, 10 Western Conference Coach of the Month awards and two Coach of the Year awards in 2005 and 2017 with the Suns and Rockets.

In Houston, specifically, D'Antoni was the coach of a Rockets team that contended for a championship from 2016 to 2020. He helped lead Houston to a franchise record 65 wins, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2018, nearly defeating the Kevin Durant-Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors superteam in seven games.

The Rockets never won a championship in the D'Antoni era, but he helped bring out the best in his teams, including an MVP season from James Harden in 2018, and some fun moments between The Beard and Chris Paul, followed by a short stint with Russell Westbrook at point guard.

Not to mention, D'Antoni also finished in the top five for Coach of the Year voting in three other seasons. As a head coach, his teams have finished with losing records just six times. For most of his years as the sideline leader, his group of players has been in title contention.

D'Antoni is regarded as one of the better head coaches since the turn of the century. It's also worth noting that the Rockets weren't the only franchise he nearly brought to the NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns reached the Western Conference Finals twice while he was the head coach in 2005 and 2006.

The Hall of Fame class is set to be revealed on April 4, 2026. While many players are expected to be highlighted, D'Antoni is a name to watch as someone eligible for the first.