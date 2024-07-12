Rockets Mentioned as Team to Watch in Summer League
The 2024 Las Vegas Summer League will officially kick off on Friday, July 12th and is slated to run through July 22nd. The Houston Rockets will surely be hoping to have a good showing this year, as they nearly won the Summer League title in 2023.
The Rockets' roster is loaded with talent, as they're bringing back last year's MVP- Cam Whitmore- and will get a good glimpse of Reed Sheppard, their third overall pick in this year's draft. The Rockets also have several other former lottery picks on the roster and have a bevy of experience up and down the roster.
Houston was mentioned as a team to watch in this year's Summer League by Dime Magazine's Robby Kalland.
"The Rockets were the runners up last year and once again have some fun young names on the roster, most notably a backcourt that should let it fly from deep. No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard joins former first round picks Kira Lewis Jr. and AJ Griffin on the roster, while last year’s standout, Cam Whitmore, is back for another run in Vegas (albeit, it’s not clear if he’ll play the whole way). Even if Whitmore doesn’t play the entire tournament, this Houston team should look to rain in threes and that ought to make for some entertaining games."
All told, the Rockets were one of only six teams mentioned in the article, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Rockets' first game will be Friday, July 12th at 6:30 PM Central on ESPN, when they'll take on the Los Angeles Lakers and their rookie duo of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.
