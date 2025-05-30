Are the Houston Rockets in Play for Naz Reid Amid Reports of Free Agency?
The Minnesota Timberwolves are fresh off a tough Western Conference Finals loss, marking the second year in a row they've lost in that round in five games. After a 124-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, the Timberwolves' focus now turns to the offseason, with major concerns regarding free agency.
The Timberwolves have plenty of players potentially hitting free agency this offseason. Julius Randle and Naz Reid are on player options, while Joe Ingles and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are unrestricted free agents.
Reid is a player who will draw plenty of interest from other teams around the league, as he's expected to decline his $15 million option. The 25-year-old won the Sixth Man of the Year award last season and averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this year.
In a press conference after the playoff exit, Reid talked about free agency and believes he is a starter in the NBA. He said he isn't ruling out a return to Minnesota's bench as well. When asked about returning to such a role, he gave both sides, in a video posted by Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore.
"Yes, 100 percent. 100 percent," Reid said. "But sometimes, if you want to be in a winning position, sometimes you might have to sacrifice. I definitely view myself as a starter."
Amid his expected unrestricted free agency, the Houston Rockets are a potential suitor for the 6-foot-9 forward. After their own early playoff exit, the Rockets could be in the market for a player like Reid due to his age and offensive skill set. Houston struggled mightily in that aspect during the postseason.
The Rockets would also have enough cap space to sign Reid and sit comfortably relative to the salary cap, IF they decline Fred VanVleet's $44.9 million team option. Much of Houston's offseason plan relies on its decision regarding the veteran point guard.
Reid could elevate the Rockets' lineup, starting at the four next to All-Star youngster Alperen Sengun at the five. They, along with Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and the rest of the young core, would make a lethal contender, even in a crowded Western Conference. Whether Reid is in the cards or not, the Rockets have a plethora of options this postseason.
