Rockets Need Veteran Guard to Chip In a Little More
The Houston Rockets have tied their series against the Golden State Warriors with a strong Game 2 led by the young players on the team. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have had several standout moments throughout the series. Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson have contributed in the first two games. However, some of the team's experienced players haven't had the expected impact in this series. Specifically, Fred VanVleet is a player who needs to add a little more offensively to the Rockets' efforts moving forward.
VanVleet has been the Rockets' steadying hand offensively throughout the season. He helps keep the offense organized and limits turnovers. He is adept at handling the ball and can also move around off the ball to get open shots from deep range.
He's kept up part of the bargain by limiting turnovers for the offense. He has turned the ball over twice in two games against an elite Warriors defense. Both giveaways came in a sloppy first game this postseason.
However, VanVleet hasn't been close to the same level of shooter he was through the regular season.
VanVleet has hit only three 3-pointers this series on 20 shots from deep. That's much worse than his 34 percent shooting mark during the regular season.
Houston depends on VanVleet to space the floor when he receives the ball in an open space during half-court offense. He has been taking open shots during the games, which makes it hard to believe his shooting struggles will continue for the rest of the season.
VanVleet must prove that his shooting slump is temporary and that the Rockets can depend on him to continue leading the offensive attack. The main problem is that most of VanVleet's value comes from his contributions on offense. Houston has much better and more athletic defenders than VanVleet, making his contributions to the defense negligible.
VanVleet adds incredible value to the Rockets' offensive performance when he knocks down shots from deep and allows his young teammates to take the spotlight. His occasional control over the offense is invaluable, as it can help Houston create a favorable matchup in the halfcourt setting.
The Rockets found a way to win without good games from VanVleet. They'll be in a much better position to win the series if VanVleet can return to his normal standards.