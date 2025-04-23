Rockets’ Offense Will Be the Story of Game 2 vs. Warriors
If he wasn't already, Stephen Curry should be dubbed a 'Rockets killer.' The future Hall-of-Famer never seems to fall short of dominating the Houston Rockets in the playoffs, and Game 1 of this year's first-round series proved that wholeheartedly.
The first game marked the start of the Golden State Warriors' fifth playoff series against Houston within the last 11 years. Curry did not disappoint, putting up 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 12-of-19 shooting.
On the flip side, the Rockets couldn't match the two-time MVP in what was many players' postseason debuts. Alperen Sengun led the way with an efficient 26 points and nine rebounds, but the rest of Houston couldn't find a way to back him up, resulting in a 95-85 at home.
Game 2 is a must-win, as the Rockets going down 2-0 in the series would swing 100% of the momentum toward the Warriors. Home-court advantage is the one thing saving Houston at this point, but will come down to the offense.
Three-point shooting has plagued the Rockets all season long despite capturing the second seed in the Western Conference. Houston ranks 22nd in three-pointers made (12.7 per game) and 21st in three-point percentage (35.3%).
While the Rockets are great at getting to the basket, guards Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green with be the X factors in Game 2. They combined to shoot 7-for-34 from the field and an abysmal 2-for-17 from three. Just a few more made shots would have completely changed the game.
It's relatively clear that there's no stopping Curry or his co-star, Jimmy Butler. With this in mind, all Houston can do is match Golden State's pace and offense on the other end of the floor. Sengun can't do it all on his own, and the Rockets could especially use the championship pedigree of VanVleet, who has multiple playoff runs under his belt at 31 years old.
If Houston can tie the series 1-1, its odds will look a lot better heading to the West Coast. The Warriors have plenty of experience and playoff risers, which could be a major problem for the Rockets going forward.