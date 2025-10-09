Rockets Players, Organization Praised in 2025-26 NBA GM Survey
There's no doubt that the Houston Rockets had perhaps the biggest offseason of any team across the NBA. They made moves that should get them closer to the championship after moving out of the rebuild last season.
After the James Harden era, Houston took the necessary steps to acquire young talent and build for the future, and that is coming to fruition. The Rockets were patient in building a contender once again, and the league it taking notice.
Houston received plenty of praise in NBA.com's annual GM survey. Of the 49 questions asked to decison-makers around the league, the Rockets were in high regard on multiple occassions.
The Rockets ranked second in who made the best overall moves this summer, with 27% of votes, behind the Atlanta Hawks at 53%. However, the Kevin Durant trade was overwhelmingly regarded as the move that will make the biggest impact this season, with 73% of votes.
Durant, despite being 37 years old, is still one of the best talents in the NBA. Of the players voted on who would take the last shot, the 6-foot-11 scorer received 17% of votes, coming in second behind Stephen Curry.
That wasn't the only move Houston made, though. The team brought in 3&D wing Dorian Finney-Smith, who received 7% of the votes on the most underrated acquisition of the offseason.
Amen Thompson received the most praise of any Rocket on the list. He was voted the most versatile defender in the league, the most athletic player and received 22% of votes (third) for the best perimeter defender. The Rockets came fourth in voting for the best defensive team in the NBA.
Houston's coaching staff was also highly praised. Head coach Ime Udoka was among the top coaches in terms of defensive schemes and motivating players, while Royal Ivey came third in voting for the best assistant coach.
Don't be fooled by the Rockets' veteran acquisitions. They still have promising youth such as Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and more. Houston's young core came third in voting for the best in the league.
The Rockets have a lot to look forward to this season, and it seems like many of the league's top decision makers are buying into the hype. Houston was already spectacular on defense last year, but now the team has even more offense and the right veterans to step up in big moments.