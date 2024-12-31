Rockets Practice Report: Houston Preparing for Dallas Mavericks
The Houston Rockets are coming off another disappointing loss where they held a fourth-quarter lead before collapsing late in the game. Their latest loss to the Miami Heat saw them leading by seven points in the fourth quarter before the Heat closed the game.
Most people will remember the Heat's loss not for the collapse, but for the late-game skirmish between Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro. The two got tangled up late in the game, and after Thompson threw Herro to the ground, a melee ensued between the two teams.
The incident led to multiple ejections on both sides including Ime Udoka, Ben Sullivan, Amen Thompson and Jalen Green for the Rockets. Udoka spoke after Tuesday's practice about the incident and the Rockets offensive struggles.
Rockets on SI asked Udoka if he feels the Rockets are getting good shots especially in the fourth quarter.
The Rockets have blown fourth quarter leads in the last two games because their offense has disappeared during long stretches. Udoka feels that the team also hasnt been getting enough stops as well late in games.
Thompson also spoke to the media about what transpired and gave his thoughts on the incident.
Thompson is off to a great start this season and is starting to get noticed around the NBA. Rockets on SI asked Thompson with him receiving more national attention does he feel teams are playing him more physical this season.
Teams are starting to recognize that if they don't gameplan for Thompson, it will be a long night, as he has become one of the better all-around players in the league. Unfortunately, the Rockets will not have Thompson's services for the next two games, as the news the NBA suspended Thompson for two games came out Tuesday afternoon.
The Rockets are back in action New Year's Day as they host the Luka Doncic less Dallas Mavericks.
