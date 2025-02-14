Rockets Projected Favorites to Land Suns' Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant have been linked via trade rumors for nearly a year now as the Suns have continued to struggle over the last few seasons. This season, Phoenix is 26-28, holding the 11th seed in the Western Conference, while Houston is 34-21 with the fourth seed.
Last summer, the Rockets were rumored to be in play for Durant after the Suns were swept in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. Houston made it clear that developing the young core was the top priority and doubled down on that this season with a quiet trade deadline.
However, the Rockets could end up pulling the trigger, seeing as how they're a piece or two away from legitimate championship contention. According to several US sportsbooks, Houston is the favorite to land Durant next season.
Durant is expected to be moved from the Suns after he was made available at this year's trade deadline, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. There were talks of a potential deal moving him to the Golden State Warriors, but it fell through. Now, after nearly being traded, Durant could want out of Phoenix.
This brings the Rockets into the picture with their stash of lucrative assets. Houston has a good amount of first-round picks for the rest of the decade, but the biggest prize is its young core. Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and many more highlight a squad that has found early success under head coach Ime Udoka.
The Suns, a team sitting over the second apron, could move Durant and invest in the future after trying to go all in after their 2021 NBA Finals run. Phoenix would likely be able to get a few young players along with some first-round draft capital in exchange for its star.
The Rockets would be taking a risk trading for the 36-year-old. He doesn't fit in their timeline, but one of the greatest players of all time being up for grabs cannot be ignored. Houston will have a big decision to make as soon as this summer, with Durant potentially up for grabs.
