Rockets Promising Forward Cited as Potential Trade Target for Conference Foe
The Houston Rockets amassed a formidable collection of young talent during their rebuilding years. Debates have ensued regarding exactly how many high-level prospects the Rockets have, as some believe the Rockets have a core-six, while others believe they have a quartet of uber-talented prospects.
One player that would rank fairly high on both groupings is Jabari Smith Jr., who the franchise selected third overall in 2022. The 21-year-old forward averaged 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 45.7 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from long-range (five attempts), and 81.1 percent from the foul line in his sophomore campaign.
Smith will be eligible for a contract extension as soon as next offseason, which is also the latest the Rockets can extend Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, two of their best players. Smith was cited as a possible trade destination for the Portland Trail Blazers by Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, which would make things a bit easier on the financial front, but more difficult on the hardwood.
Swartz gave his reasoning.
"Balancing out a guard-heavy roster, getting younger and moving veterans for draft picks should be high on the list of priorities for the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.
Portland shouldn't be looking to trade for current stars, but those who can develop into one in a few years alongside Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and others.
If the Houston Rockets swing for the fences for a star, the Blazers should try to get involved in some sort of three-team deal to land Smith, much like the Cleveland Cavaliers did with Jarrett Allen in the James Harden-Brooklyn Nets deal.
The No. 3 overall pick in 2022, Smith showed some development from Year 1 to 2 in Houston, yet could fail to reach his potential with the Rockets with so many young mouths to feed.
Portland should check on his availability, giving this team its power forward of the future."
Swartz seems to buy into the idea of the Rockets landing a star this offseason, which appears to be the basis of his argument here. However, as we've said before, that could prove to be a rather daunting task for the Rockets' front office.
