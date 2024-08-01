Rockets Receive Encouraging Grade for Offseason Moves
Heading into the offseason, there were reports that the Houston Rockets were planning to swing for the fences. Which they almost always attempt to do, in one way or another.
This time around, however, it wasn't really needed. After all, the Rockets vastly overachieved last season, climbing out of the doldrums of yesteryear. Heading into the 2023-24 season, oddsmakers expected the team to win 30 games, yet they won 41 games in the vicious Western Conference.
A few different breaks here and there and the team very well may have been a postseason contender, especially considering the litany of injuries they encountered.
Again, they didn't need to be an active team this offseason. Sometimes it's best to stay the course.
The Rockets made fringe moves, like trading for AJ Griffin and adding Jack McVeigh on a two-way deal. Their home run move came by way of the draft, as they added Reed Sheppard to help address their shooting woes while also adding another playmaker.
Yahoo Sports' senior writer, Ben Rohrbach, issued his offseason grades and gave the Rockets a B, with Rohrbach explaining his reasoning.
"Sheppard has looked like the best player in the draft during summer league, averaging 21.8 points (on 50/28/75 shooting splits), 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per 36 minutes in Las Vegas. If all the Rockets did is add another rising phenom — the latest a dynamic playmaking guard — the offseason was a success.
Which is good, since Houston did nothing else to upgrade the roster. The Rockets will bank on head coach Ime Udoka's ability to build on last season's surprising .500 record. Eventually, they will have to choose which young players make the most sense together among Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason, but this was not the summer to make that call.
Only five teams received a higher grade- the Spurs, Kings, Suns, Thunder, and Mavericks.
