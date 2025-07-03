Rockets' Reed Sheppard Will Be Key to Unlocking Houston's Full Potential
The Houston Rockets have started the 2025 NBA offseason with great success. After a 52-30 season, they have built upon that with key trades and free agency signings that are sure to make them legitimate title contenders next year.
Houston started the summer by acquiring star scorer Kevin Durant in exchange for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets now have a go-to weapon on offense while having retained the majority of their core, managing to keep players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr.
Following Durant's arrival, Houston is signing veterans Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Finney-Smith adds even more depth and spacing to a team that struggled to shoot threes, while Capela returns to the team where he saw his best years.
Speaking of three-point shooting, while Houston has the right pieces to succeed, one player could unlock the Rockets' full potential, potentially putting it past the Oklahoma City Thunder and beyond. That player is Reed Sheppard.
Sheppard, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, didn't receive many minutes in his rookie season. He spent some time with the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. There, the 21-year-old averaged 30.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.
On the surface, Sheppard was drafted for his shooting, and that's an immediate asset that could complete this Rockets squad. While Thompson has struggled to extend his range through two seasons, Sheppard could be a spark for the guards with his deep ball.
Not only that, but he has also displayed great defense in his short time with the Rockets. People forget that across four NBA Summer League games, Sheppard averaged a staggering 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks.
If Sheppard can take advantage of a minute's increase, he could emerge as a major spark plug off the bench. There's no doubt he has the potential to be a great NBA player, as evidenced by multiple 20-point performances with Houston toward the end of the regular season. If the 6-foot-2 guard can become a legitimate offensive option at minimum, the Rockets' title hopes increase dramatically.